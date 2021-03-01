MoU between Forecasting and Warning Centre and BDRCS

A Memorandum of Understanding has been signed between Flood Forecasting and Warning Centre (FFWC) of Bangladesh Water Development Board under the Ministry of Water Resources of the Government of Bangladesh and Bangladesh Red Crescent Society at the Conference Room of Pani Bhaban. Feroz Salah Uddin, Secretary General of Bangladesh Red Crescent Society signed on behalf of the BDRCS and Nurul Amin, Chief Engineer of Hydrology Department signed on behalf of the BWDB in the presence of A K M Waheduddin Chowdhury, Director General, Bangladesh Water Development Board. Head of Delegation of IFRC, Country Representatives from America Cross, Technical Advisor of Climate Centre were present in the ceremony. Gaurav Ray, Senior Representative of German Red Cross, Bangladesh Delegation joined virtually in the event.

This Memorandum of Understanding will increase mutual cooperation between BDRCS and FFWC in implementing Forecast-based Financing/Action (FbF/A) programme for taking necessary early actions before flood peak in Bangladesh with the exchange of knowledge and forecast in time. As an auxiliary to the government, BDRCS is implementing Forecast-based Financing (FbF) project in Cyclone and Flood prone districts and early actions based on the credible forecast before the extreme events. Based on the forecast from FFWC of BWDB for Flood, BDRCS provides unconditional cash grant, evacuation support and quick first aid support to the injured in the high-risk areas. To implement early action before the flood peak uninterruptible forecast and data is necessary which is being provided by the FFWC with skills. This MoU will help in achieving sustainable development goal of the government by improving the socio-economic condition of the country at the local level reducing the humanitarian loss/injuries impending by a natural disaster like Flood and will increase in mutual cooperation through the exchange of knowledge, forecast and data services.