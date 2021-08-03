Monsoon Response Update # 1 (1 August 2021)

Impacts of monsoon

Heavy monsoon rains that started on the night of 26 July and continued till the day of 28 July caused huge damages in Cox’s Bazar Rohingya refugee camps and surrounding host communities. Households are impacted by floods, landslides, and slope failures. Several access ways and community infrastructures are flooded. Highly affected camps are 8W, 8E, 12, 5, 6, 13, 19, and 21. Flood badly affected Rajapalong and Palongkhali Unions and surrounding areas. Monsoon floods and landslides have not affected everyone equally. Persons with disabilities, elderly, children, pregnant women, lactating mothers and single women are affected the most due to their mobility limitations aggravated by physical barriers.