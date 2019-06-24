24 Jun 2019

Monsoon response in Rohingya refugee camps, weekly update | 14 to 20 June 2019

Report
from Inter Sector Coordination Group
Published on 20 Jun 2019 View Original
preview
Download PDF (262 KB)

I - SITUATION OVERVIEW

  • The Monsoon Season in Bangladesh officially started on 17 June. However, monsoon-related incidents have been recorded in the Rohingya refugee camps since April1 . During the reporting period, from 14 to 20 June, some 290 refugees in total were affected by landslides/erosions, wind, storm, rain and fires.
    The most commonly reported events were wind, rain and storms, affecting over 180 Rohingya refugees.

  • The impact on infrastructure and services has been relatively limited this week, with minimal impact on food security, nutrition, health, education and WASH activities. Shelter was the worst affected, with over 140 households in need of support after their shelter was damaged or destroyed. In addition, 16 child protection facilities required repairs.

  • Meanwhile, monsoon preparedness activities continue, including community awareness campaigns, prepositioning of operational assets and distribution of Tie Down Kits and technical assistance to help households secure their shelters. An update on preparedness will be released separately; this report focuses on immediate response.

