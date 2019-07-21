Monsoon Flood 2019 Updates - Needs Assessment Working Group-Bangladesh (Version: 05, Date: 21 July 2019)

Highlights of flood and landslide situation

02 major river system in North (Jamuna & Tista) reached highest water level compared to its previous record (over last 100 years) as per FFWC.

According to FFWC, water level in BrahmaputraJamuna river system may fall till 25th July and then slightly rise and become steady. Flood situation is likely to be worsen slightly and then gradually become steady in Kurigram, Jamalpur, Gaibandha,

Bogura and Tangail during next 5 days. At least 7 more days of flooding is expected in these districts.

It is now 12 days since flooding started to submerge lowlands of northern Bangladesh. .

Though 53 rivers are showing decrease in water level and the flood situation is getting better, sufferings are increasing particularly for children, women and other most vulnerable groups. There is no GBV case reported but there is also limited information available about the women and girls living in make shift places and remote char areas marooned by flood water.

Agriculture is the single biggest sector impacted by current flood situation where more than 100,900 hectors of Aman crops (rice verities) damaged and likewise livestock’s, fisheries, poultry sectors are severely impacted as per agriculture department from affected Upazilas and FAO.