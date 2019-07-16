Monsoon Flood 2019 Updates - Needs Assessment Working Group-Bangladesh (Version: 03, Date: 16 July 2019)

Low Lying areas of 21 districts are flooded and 3 districts are affected by river bank erosion

Bangladesh is facing inundation in low lying areas of 21 districts associated with the river bank erosion and landslide. The major river systems are showing increasing trend since 11 July and currently at 25 points of different rivers in north and north-western part of the country are flowing over danger level.

Additionally more than 20 river stations are flowing over warning level. Thus forecast shows that the situation may deteriorate further in northern most districts and may improve in north-western districts. Thousands of people living under distress.

Type of Impacts/damages: