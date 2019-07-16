16 Jul 2019

Monsoon Flood 2019 Updates - Needs Assessment Working Group-Bangladesh (Version: 03, Date: 16 July 2019)

Report
from CARE
16 July 2019
preview
Download PDF (1.12 MB)

Low Lying areas of 21 districts are flooded and 3 districts are affected by river bank erosion

Bangladesh is facing inundation in low lying areas of 21 districts associated with the river bank erosion and landslide. The major river systems are showing increasing trend since 11 July and currently at 25 points of different rivers in north and north-western part of the country are flowing over danger level.

Additionally more than 20 river stations are flowing over warning level. Thus forecast shows that the situation may deteriorate further in northern most districts and may improve in north-western districts. Thousands of people living under distress.

Type of Impacts/damages:

  • People are marooned in their home and some places in the shelter.

  • Road communication disrupted

  • Corp damaged

  • Livelihood of the flood affected communities are disrupted.

  • Schools eroded to river

  • Schools in the few areas are declared closed due to inundation.

