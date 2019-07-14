14 Jul 2019

Monsoon Flood 2019 Updates - Needs Assessment Working Group-Bangladesh (Version: 02, Date: 14 July 2019)

Heavy monsoon rain and water from upstream triggered the flooding situation in low lying areas of North and north-eastern region of Bangladesh. Additionally there is high risks of landslide in Chittagong hill tract districts along with Cox’sBazar due to heavy rainfall. The major river systems are showing increasing trend except surma river and 25 stations are measured as flowing over danger level.
Additionally more than 20 river stations are flowing over warning level. Thus forecast shows that the situation may deteriorate further and more areas may affected by floods in coming days/weeks.

Type of Impacts/damages:

  • People are marooned in their home and some places in the shelter.

  • Communication is disrupted

  • Embankment at the 628 points are weakened.

  • Livelihood of the flood affected communities are disrupted.

  • Schools in the few areas are declared closed due to inundation.

What you need to know?

Due to heavy rainfall in upper stream, low lying areas of 16 districts are flooded. Among which 4 districts also have the risks of landslide.

Above Danger Level
25 river stations reported

From - To
09 July – Ongoing (Slow Onset)

Affected population
Approximately 270655 People (NDRCC).
Lightning causes death of 14 people in 6 districts

Impacts
Low lying areas of more than 100 unions of 50 Upazilas from different districts are inundated.

Vulnerability
Medium (as Forecasted)

Forecast
Flood situation in Netrokona, Sunamganj, Sylhet, Lalmonirhat, Kurigram, Jamalpur, Gaibandha, Bogra and Sirajganj districts may deteriorate in next 24 hours.
Flood situation in Chittagong, Cox’s Bazar and Bandarban districts may improve in next 24

