13 Jul 2019

Monsoon Flood 2019 Updates - Needs Assessment Working Group-Bangladesh (Version: 01, Date: 13 July 2019)

Low Lying areas of 10 districts are flooded

Heavy monsoon rain trigger the flooding in low lying areas of Bangladesh. Additionally there is high risks of landslide in Chittagong hill tract districts along with Cox’sBazar due to heavy rainfall. The major river systems are showing increasing trend and 12 stations are measured as flowing over danger level. Additionally more than 10 river stations are flowing over warning level. Thus forecast shows that the situation may deter its and more areas may affected by flood.

Affected Districts: Chittagong, Cox’sBazar, Rangamati, Khagrachari, Feni, Sylhet, Sunamganj, Netrakona, Lalmonirhat, Nilphamari. According to Forecast a short-medium duration (5 days or more) flooding is expected in the areas of: Kurigram, Jamalpur,Gaibandha, Bogra, Sirajganj and Tangail may inundated.

Type of Impacts/damages:

  • People are marooned in their home and some places in the shelter.

  • Communication is disrupted

  • Embankment at the 628 points are weakened.

  • Livelihood of the flood affected communities are disrupted.

  • Schools in the few areas are declared closed due to inundation.

What you need to know?

Due to heavy rainfall in upper stream, low lying areas of 10 districts are flooded. 4 districts also have the risks of landslide.

Above Danger Level

12 river stations reported

From - To

09 July – Ongoing (Slow Onset)

Affected population

Approximately 60,000 Families (reported)

Impacts

Marooned communities living in low lying areas and disrupting road communications

Vulnerability

Medium (as Forecasted)

Forecast of Risks:

There is high likelihood of inundation of low lying areas of the Barhmaputra-Jamuna River basin.

Three hill tractc districts along with Cox’s Bazar may affected by landslide.

