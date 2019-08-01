Monsoon Flood 2019 Joint Needs Assessment: Phase 1 Light - Needs Assessment Working Group (NAWG), Bangladesh (Date: 28 July, 2019)

Executive Summary

As of 9 July 2019, widespread monsoon flooding has disrupted life in Northern, Northeastern and Southeastern parts of Bangladesh. Two major river systems in the North (Jamuna & Tista) have reached their highest water level (compared to previous records) for 100 years. 28 districts are affected, the most affected are Kurigram, Jamalpur, Gaibandha, Sirajganj, Sunamganj, Bogura and Bandarban. The situation is still evolving and changing rapidly, so impact levels in districts may continue to vary. According to forecasts from FFWC and Bangladesh Meteorological Department it will be several days before the water starts receding.

As of 25 July, 6,867 villages have been flooded, in 163 upazilas, affecting 7.6 million people. Latest reports estimate 114 people have died, mostly as a result of being struck by lightning, drowning, or bitten by snakes. It is estimated that 600,000 houses have been damaged, and over 300,000 people are displaced. As monsoon continues these people are likely to be experiencing exposure to the elements, a lack of basic services and a lack of privacy.

Floods, as well as landslides, have damaged 6,640 KM of roads and other vital infrastructure. In Gaibandha and Bandarban entire communities are without power and stranded due to major roads being cut off. As a result of the heavy upstream flooding, 2,644 KM of riverbank have eroded, this has had a serious impact in Tangail where some villages have been completely affected. As the water recedes, further riverbank erosion is expected.

According to the Department of Agricultural Extension (DAE), more than 500,000 livestock have been affected due to lack of shelter and fodder and 163,194 HA of crops damaged due to inundation of fields. Because of reduced supply and constraints in transportation to markets, prices of staple foods have increased in city centers and are likely to increase further as the celebration of Eid-ul-Adha approaches.

The Government of Bangladesh is managing the response and have been proving support from the onset of the flood. Many humanitarian actors have also been quick to respond with dry food packages, standard food packages, multi-purpose cash grants, WASH activities and hygiene kits. In spite of this there are concerns that significant pockets of people remain with needs that are not addressed.

As per the mandate of the ‘Disaster Damage and Needs Assessment Committee’ of the Standing Order on Disaster (SoD) of the Government of Bangladesh (GoB), the Joint Needs Assessment (JNA) Preparatory Meeting held on 23rd July 2019 in DDM (MoDMR), NAWG is obliged to conduct a JNA Phase 1 Light , in coordination with GoB and the humanitarian community of Bangladesh.

The report is endorsed and approved by HCTT on 28 July, 2019. It will help the humanitarian community to prioritize activities to complement GoB initiatives to minimize the distress of the affected people. The main source of quantitative data for this report is from NDRCC bulletins up until 24 July, 2019, it also incorporates information form respective ministries’ webpages and primary data collected from the worst affected districts using JNA phase 1 format.