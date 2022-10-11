Minutes of the Bhasan Char Inter-Agency Coordination meeting, Wednesday, 31 august 2022, 09:00 a.m. - 10:00 a.m.

Operational Updates (As presented by Galiya Gubaeva, Head of Field Office, UNHCR, Bhasan Char)

• Population as of end July 27,451 individuals / 7,452 households.

• 17th round of relocation (since 2020) of 395 individual refugees to Bhasan Char took place on 25 August.

• As the weather condition improved, family visits resumed. About 1200 refugees (Since November 2021) were able visit their families in Cox’s Bazar Camps. Refugees continue to submit application for family visit to Office of Camp in Charge office

• In support of the efforts by Camp in Charge (CiC), a complaint, feedback and response desk managed by BDRCS will be functional in coming month, to provide refugee with a clear, transparent procedures for to voice their complaints or provide feedback and to address their issues.

• A monthly Coordination meeting was convened by CiC and chaired by the ARRRC. Agencies were asked to seek relevant approval before beginning a program in Bhasan, and they were encouraged to coordinate their efforts and avoid duplication.