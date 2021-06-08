Minimum Package of Essential Health Services for Primary healthcare facilities in the FDMN/Refugee camps, Cox Bazar, February 2020

Chapter 1: Introduction

The health sector aimsto improve the health and nutrition status and overall wellbeing ofrefugees. To achieve this, a standard package of evidence based, essential health services should be delivered by health partners in an equitable manner, while ensuring accessibility and quality.

Numerous health facilities are operating in Cox’s Bazar District camps availing health care to Forcibly Displaced Myanmar Nationals (FDMNs) and refugees as well as nearby host communities, many with varying levels of services and quality of care.

The purpose of the Essential Minimal Health Care Package is to demarcate the said minimal standards and services availed through the primary health care facilities. This revised package builds up on the earlier Essential Service Package developed in 2017 and revised in December 2018 by Health Sector under the leadership of MOHFW andRRRC.

The package is has considered SPHERE standards, UNHCR Global Health strategy2 and contextual realities. It is expected ESP to facilitate Health Posts (HP), and Primary Health Centers (PHC) to provide person centered, comprehensive health care in a continuous, coordinated and integrated manner, as first contact points of health care for FDMNs andrefugees.

The primary health facilities will avail health promotion, preventive services, curative services and access to secondary/tertiary referrals. Systematic community level health promotion and preventive services are being rolled out through the Community Health Workers linked to the primary health facilities. Curative services encompass IMNCI, SRHR and MHPSS in addition to general communicable and non-communicable diseases curative services. Referralservices are sustained to ensure intra-camp and out-side camp referrals for secondary and tertiary care. Other services such as oral and eye care will be explored to be provided in an integrated manner in close collaboration with Primary and Secondary Health Care Providers. An important focus will be on the vulnerable groups including pregnant and post- natal women, newborns, the under-fives, including those with malnutrition and persons with disabilities.

The scope of this guideline limits to the general primary health care facilities only. However, links to secondary health care and special care services will also be explored as and whenfeasible/possible.

The following is the classification of primary health facilities:

• Health Post; comparable to the MOHFW Community Clinic (CC)3 but adapted to the unique context o Proposed: 1 health post per 10,000 population and within 20 minutes walking distance from patients’ home. o Deliver simple curative, maternal/child health, and immunization services with referrals to PHCfacilities. o Operational during the daytime only.

• Primary Health Centre; comparable to the MOHFW Union Health and Family Welfare Center (UHFWC)3 but adapted to the unique context o Proposed: 1 PHC per 25,000-30,000 population and within 30 minutes walking distance from patients’ home. o 24-hour operational facilities that will deliver the essential PHC services.