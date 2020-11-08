Metasynthesis DEC Rohingya Refugee Crisis Response Lessons Learned Report, June 2020

Charlotte Heward, Michael Carrier

EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

ON 4TH OCTOBER 2017, the DEC launched an appeal for funds that proved to be successful, with over £30 million raised and life-saving assistance provided to nearly 700,000 people who had started fleeing Myanmar for Bangladesh in August 2017. This Muslim community, considered to be one of the most persecuted in the world, has settled in southern Bangladesh’s Cox’s Bazar region. There are now about 860,243 refugees according to the UNHCR and the Government of Bangladesh, while an estimated 600,000 Rohingya remain in Myanmar. The living conditions of approximately 444,000 people from host communities in the Cox’s Bazar region have subsequently deteriorated and also require assistance.

With the collected funds, the DEC response in Bangladesh was implemented by 13 UK organisations during two years, in two phases, the first phase lasting six months, and the second lasting 18 months. Despite a very rapid mobilisation from the humanitarian sector, the challenge was unprecedented for the different stakeholders involved, DEC Member Charities included.

DURING THE FIRST PHASE, the needs were huge in terms of basic services, such as shelter, food and drinking water. The Government of Bangladesh also needed a great deal of support in developing infrastructure to create new sites that could safely accommodate refugees. The focus was on supplying food and providing clean drinking water, installing sanitation facilities and improving living conditions by providing materials to build or improve shelters and also distributing basic household goods, as well as making sure health services were available through the implementation of clinics and a field hospital.

DEC funds were also used to provide protection services to vulnerable women, children and older people, notably via the provision of safe spaces where they had access to a range of services.

Initial services did not meet international quality standards in humanitarian aid, notably in WASH where the distance between latrines and water points was frequently too short, and where the number of latrines was not sufficient for the population according to SPHERE standards. The majority of refugees were dependent on food assistance. The need for more diverse produce in food baskets was mentioned, general rations were not large enough for some large households and the frequency of distributions was not regular enough.

During the second phase, DEC funded organisations were able to adopt integrative approaches. These still aimed to save lives, but also integrated other aspects such as protection, preparedness and environmental considerations. It should be noted that some effective innovations were put in place during this crisis, notably in WASH, infrastructure work and livelihood activities.

However, the scale of the refugee response was so overwhelming and the constraints so challenging that important gaps remain, especially in providing services allowing the Rohingyas to consider building a future for themselves and their families. Crucial gaps in recognising and treating trauma have been mentioned. Mental health and psychosocial services remain a significant gap in the response. Several DEC Member Charities reported not being able to get approval for implementing mental health and psychosocial services. With time, more of these activities were authorised but not up to a sufficient scale when compared to the needs of the refugees.

A STRONG IMPACT on host communities. Local inhabitants of Cox’s Bazar district, in Teknaf and Ukhia area were welcoming to the Rohingya refugees when they fled Myanmar. Progressively tensions raised between the newly arrived refugees and the host communities, as the pressure on land for cultivation and on natural resources has grown which creates concern about deforestation. In addition, local market prices have increased while salaries and wages have decreased as the refugee population agrees to work for lower prices than the Bangladeshi communities. DEC Member Charities have included host communities in their programming in an effort to support all those affected by the disaster; to strengthen resilience and social cohesion and dissipate possible tensions.

COMPLEX COORDINATION PROCESSES in this emergency response, which was led and coordinated by the Government of Bangladesh, who had established a National Strategy on Myanmar Refugees and Undocumented Myanmar Nationals in 2013. UN agencies and international NGOs played a central role in coordination, in spite of confusion about UN leadership, which was split between UNHCR and IOM, and made accountability for operations difficult. In addition, national partners and local NGOs were only given a marginal role despite the fact that they would have had better understanding and a more direct relationship with the local authorities. Although several key informants in this review mentioned they would have appreciated stronger coordination among DEC Member Charities, it seems this would have added an additional layer of coordination to existing structures, and would possibly have led to more confusion and more time spent in meetings.

THE BANGLADESHI GOVERNMENT RESPONDED RAPIDLY upon the arrival of the Rohingya refugees, allocating land in the Cox’s Bazar area and providing assistance via several different government departments. The Ministry of Disaster Management and Relief and its Office of the Refugee Relief and Repatriation Commissioner were assigned to oversee the refugee response. However, the Government of Bangladesh doesn’t consider a future for the refugees in the country and strongly rejects the possibility of local integration.

The lack of durable solutions for the Rohingyas remains a major concern.

As very often is the case in migratory crises, there are crucial political issues to be dealt with and the humanitarian sector cannot ignore them. Bangladesh has been pushing strongly for a rapid repatriation of the Rohingya population. It has therefore refused to acknowledge their refugee status, and has selected humanitarian projects and specific activities that were not likely to prolong the situation. Restrictions were imposed on materials that could be used for construction, and also on activities that sustain livelihoods (Cash transfers, Income Generating Activities and “soft” activities such as Education, SGBV prevention, Mental Health Support, Protection, and trainings/sensitization).

PROTECTION. In addition to the crucial role of the United Nations in advocating for a safe return of the Rohingyas to their country, for their rights, such as the recognition of their refugee status or at least the right for them to have an official identification document, many other protection issues had to be dealt with during this response. DEC Member Charities, along with the other stakeholders, contributed to reducing the insecurity of individuals, groups and communities at risk. In 2018, activities started focusing more on protection and multi-sector preparedness and response for the monsoon and cyclone season. The Rohingya refugees received support through transitional interventions, encouraging a shift away from meeting immediate humanitarian needs toward solutions-oriented responses.

It seems the protection lens could have been used much earlier in the response; however, DEC Member Charities were faced with numerous delays and obstructions as the Government of Bangladesh was reluctant to deliver authorisations related to this type of activity. They had to shift to other activities, sometimes mainstreaming protection through other sectors, which took more time to design.

Protection programmes are likely to require specialized and skilled human resources, which can be difficult to find, especially in a country like Bangladesh where organisations are more qualified in managing natural disasters than in managing complex emergencies such as a refugee crisis.

NATIONAL NGOS PLAYED AN IMPORTANT ROLE IN THE RESPONSE. If many of them lacked experience in refugee response and in managing large scale emergencies, they brought relevant experience working with local communities on social and economic issues and disasters and were among the first to help meet the immediate needs of refugees. The role played by national NGOs in the response was also crucial in the way they were able to influence the local government notably through their knowledge of political dynamics.

THE INVOLVEMENT OF THE ROHINGYA POPULATION in the response took time. Most of them did not receive proper information about decisions being made regarding the response to their needs, about their future or even about when the next ration supply would be distributed. The refugee population was not systematically involved in needs assessments and in programming activities.

All DEC Member Charities put feedbacks and complaints system in place with various methods; some channels proved more effective than others. The level of education is low among the Rohingya population, due to years of living in restricted and controlled areas in Myanmar, with very limited access to schools. The refugees therefore have little knowledge and information about their rights and entitlements, all the more so for women who have had even less access to information and education. Literacy is very low, so the effectiveness of approaches such as complaints boxes is unclear. Direct feedback / complaint was favoured by beneficiaries rather than through a hotline or a box.

A HEAVY BUREAUCRATIC BURDEN ON HUMANITARIAN STAKEHOLDERS. NGOs faced a number of challenges in terms of obtaining government authorizations to deliver aid and due to coordination issues, that hindered the efficient delivery of aid.

ON THE WHOLE, THIS INTERVENTION was very complex, with people and organisations facing huge operational and institutional challenges. Under these conditions, the implementation and contribution of DEC Member Charities to the improvement of living conditions relied on their capacity to adapt to changes and respond effectively to uncertainties.

With a crisis that will last well beyond the maximum twoyear DEC funding duration, questions have been raised on how DEC related projects could withdraw responsibly. As there is no perspective of a rapid improvement for the Rohingya population, and despite the decrease in available funds, many DEC Member Charities have continued to provide assistance even after the DEC funding stopped, all the more so as the Covid-19 pandemic is a new threat to life in the refugee camps of Bangladesh.