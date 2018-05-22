Menstrual Hygiene Management in Schools in South Asia: Bangladesh Country Snapshot

Overview

The Government officially supports the provision of: gender-appropriate water, sanitation and hygiene (WASH) facilities in both primary and secondary schools; menstrual hygiene management (MHM) guidance for students and teachers; and, facilities for the supply and disposal of MHM materials.

However, challenges remain: there are insufficient gender-separate school toilets as well as widespread poor toilet operations and maintenance (O&M). The Bangladesh National Hygiene Baseline Survey (BNHBS) has revealed limited knowledge among girls about menstruation and a lack of suitable facilities, which are having a combined impact on girls’ education.

Encouragingly, MHM is being integrated into WASH in Schools (WinS), adolescent health, nutrition and education sector programmes. And an inter-sectoral approach is being promoted through the MHM Platform, coordinated by Simavi, to harmonise efforts, including the celebration of Menstrual Hygiene Day.