Menstrual Hygiene Management (MHM) Strategy

Context and Rationale

More than half of the 900,000 stateless Rohingya refugees presently residing in the thirty-four camps in Cox’s Bazar district are women and girls1 .

Menstrual hygiene management (MHM) is a key area of intervention for WASH programming. Over the last two years, since the beginning of the influx, efforts have been made by WASH actors to address the MHM needs of Rohingya women and girls in the camps. MHM interventions by WASH actors have included distribution of menstrual hygiene materials and dissemination of information regarding menstrual hygiene through group awareness sessions.

Additionally, there have been efforts by few WASH actors to make latrines and bathing facilities MHM-friendly by providing washing platforms to hygienically wash menstrual items and inbuilt chutes (pipes) for disposal of used menstrual cloth and pads.

Recent WASH household surveys, project monitoring reports and focus group discussions with women and girls on issues like access to latrines, bathing shelters and laundry facilities have shown that safety and privacy remain key concerns for women, while accessing WASH infrastructures.

The physical congestion in Rohingya camps exacerbates these privacy concerns and women and girls continue facing challenges in managing their menstruations in a safe and dignified way. Lack of adequate MHM facilities and services has consequences for women and girls' health, and, at the same time, often leads to reinforce taboos and shame associated with menstruation.

In order to respond to the MHM needs of women and girls and strengthen WASH sector’s MHM programming, the following key gaps and challenges highlighted in recent assessments have been considered to develop the 2020 MHM strategy.

Access to MHM materials

In the year 2019, more than 90% of women and girls received MHM materials through distributions by humanitarian actors, and most of them (87%) expressed no difficulty in accessing MHM materials . These include a range of menstrual hygiene materials – reusable pads, multipurpose cloth, disposable pads – provided to women and girls across 34 camps, by WASH, protection, GBV and other sectors actors. However, the distribution of materials is not always reportedly consistent or timely, and women do not always have the available resources to access materials independently or from the market. Moreover, certain agencies have distributed MHM materials as part of hygiene kits that are sized according to an average household, not considering the individual needs. This means that all the females in a single household have access to only one set of MHM materials (one set has 5 reusable pads), which is inadequate. Therefore, there is a need to coordinate the activities by different agencies within WASH and other sectors to ensure that all women and girls are individually covered through distributions, and that this takes place in a timely and consistent manner throughout the year and across all the camps. Going forward, the sector recommends distribution of separate MHM kits to women and girls personally, to ensure that their needs are met and that basic considerations of respect of privacy and dignity are met.