Menstrual Hygiene Day 2020: Commitments and Call for Action - Cox's Bazar WASH Sector - June 2020

The following personal and professional commitments for front-liners and decision makers are the result of a group exercise conducted as conclusive session of the MHDay webinar organised by the WASH Sector with support from Gender Hub, CARE and OXFAM. Objective of the group work was discussing on which actions could be put in place by humanitarian community to better support menstrual hygiene management and women and girls dignity, during COVID-19 and after. The group works have been facilitated by Tahmina Rahman and Maria Teresa Young from Gender Hub, Samia Aboni and Julien Graveleau from WASH Sector, Michelle Farrington from OXFAM, Maksuda Sultana from CARE. The group included WASH staff but as well colleagues from other sectors such as livelihood, protection, gender, education, age and disability specialists. Around 45 participants attended the group work, divided in 6 groups. The brainstorming lasted around 15 minutes.

Results from the group work

Commitment n. 1: Enhancement of women participation in decision making processes

• To equally involve male and women in decision making process, at all levels

• To encourage stronger ownership from women regarding implementation activities

• To ensure representation of female in meetings and decision-making fora (humanitarian workers, stakeholders…), including adolescent girls

• To encourage leadership and exchange of knowledge among adolescents from camp to camp

• To facilitate active engagement of women and girls during different project implementation phases

Commitment n. 2: Gender Inclusion and Gender Sensitivity programming

• To implement gender segregation or color coding of facilities (toilets, bathing places), wherever and whenever possible

• To engage in women friendly toilets design, site selection and arrangements (including distance considerations, number of women per facility etc.)

• To equally involve adolescent’s girl and boys in MHM

• To continue incorporating female friendly design when planning for new infrastructures

• To “normalize” menstruations in our everyday life (personal and professional)

• To contextualize MHM via engagement with communities (understand behaviors, social norms, taboo…)

• To include men and boys in MHM sessions

Commitment n. 3: priority to MHM friendly initiatives

• To involve more host communities in MHM initiatives

• To find solutions for pads disposal

• To include MHM kits and materials in new proposals (always forecast the financial resources for this)

• To construct more adapted bathing spaces

• To construct MHM friendly sanitation facilities

• To continue promoting reusable pads or cloth

• To prioritize MHM kits distributions also during emergencies (no disruptions!)

• To establish indicators on MHM

Commitment n. 4: Awareness & Knowledge of MHM

• To enhance awareness raising on gender friendly sanitation uses (why is important for communities to respect gender segregation, to keep facilities clean…)

• To develop better IEC materials on MHM (comics, learning books etc.)

• To increase awareness on “medical” dimension of MHM (for staff and communities)

• To address awareness regarding about nutrition recommendation for girls/women during menstruation

• To promote external assessment and researches (anthropological angle) to understand MHM issues and taboo

• To share best practices on MHM (within the Sector but also across Sectors)

Commitment n. 5: Multi sector/stakeholders initiatives

• To link local entrepreneurs “latrines producers” with HH (women friendly latrines)

• To enhance coordination among agencies and sectors dealing with MHM (UNFPS, UNWomen, WASH Sector, GiHA, GenderHub, Protection, GBV SS and AFAs..)

• To link MHM with livelihood initiatives