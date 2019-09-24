Dupuy, Kendra; Haakon Gjerløw; Mohammad Ashraful Haque; Sultan Mahmud; Marte Nilsen & Gudrun Østby (2019) Mapping Education Programmes for Rohingya Refugees in Bangladesh, PRIO Policy Brief, 11. Oslo: PRIO.

The Rohingya refugee crisis is one of the world’s largest refugee crises. Approximately 60% of the nearly 700,000 Rohingya refugees who have arrived in Bangladesh since 2017 are under the age of 18. Rohingya refugee children are facing an education crisis. The Government of Bangladesh prohibits this new influx of Rohingya refugees from accessing formal education. However, many non-government organizations are providing non-formal education programmes in the refugee camps in southern Bangladesh. We provide a descriptive overview of this education programming landscape. More specifically, we present newly collected data on 126 non-formal education programmes being provided to Rohingya refugee children and youth in the refugee camps in southeastern Bangladesh.