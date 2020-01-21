21 Jan 2020

Making index-based flood insurance socially inclusive in Bangladesh: Challenges and options

Report
from CGIAR, International Water Management Institute
Published on 31 Aug 2019 View Original
Download PDF (2.84 MB)

Floods and other weather-related disasters plague farmers in Bangladesh, and climate change threatens to exacerbate these risks. At stake are the livelihoods of millions of small and marginal farmer households that are at risk of becoming further entrenched in poverty. Lack of compensation or other buffering mechanisms means crop losses give rise to deepening cycles of debt, especially when cultivation is financed through loans. While neighboring India has developed strong policy and strategic direction for using risk transfer mechanisms, such as Weather Index Insurance (WII), as a disaster risk reduction tool, policy support in Bangladesh is lukewarm. To date, most WII schemes have been pilots implemented mainly by nongovernmental organizations (NGOs) and donors. The Index-based Flood Insurance (IBFI) project of the International Water Management Institute (IWMI) hopes to adapt the pilot scheme it is trialling in Bihar, India, to Bangladesh. To understand how such a scheme can be made accessible, especially to marginal groups, fieldwork was undertaken in Sirajganj district. Here, a WII pilot project, funded by the Asian Development Bank (ADB), which offers insurance for crops during both the Aman and Boro seasons is ongoing. This brief is informed by findings from this fieldwork.

KEY MESSAGES

  • Weather-related crop damage significantly threatens agrarian livelihoods in Bangladesh, potentially undermining progress towards reaching some of the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), especially those related to poverty reduction, food security, nutrition and health.

  • Farmers lack safety nets and compensation mechanisms to buffer them against these climate-related risks. The food security of women is particularly affected by crop losses, given gendered norms that privilege males with access to household resources in times of scarcity.

  • Risk transfer mechanisms, such as WII, may be one solution, but remain nascent in Bangladesh.

  • Despite several pilot WII schemes in recent years, growth of WII is held back by an unclear business case for private insurers, as well as a distrust of the private sector among farmers and, most importantly, weak policy support.

  • Lack of access to finance, illiteracy, gender norms and eligibility criteria can undermine the accessibility of WII for vulnerable groups. The complex structure of WII (e.g., how payout is triggered) requires careful explanation to minimize unrealistic farmer expectations.

  • Partners with extensive knowledge of rural social structures, and institutional capacity and credibility at the village level are needed to overcome challenges through a systematic, multifaceted and time-intensive rollout process.

