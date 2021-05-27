MaBoinor Rosom Mother’s & Sister’s Ways: Summary Report - Menstrual Hygiene Management

Introduction

MaBoinor Rosom (MBR) means “Mother’s and Sister’s Way” or “Mother’s and Sister’s Traditions” in Rohingya and was developed as a series of workshops where Rohingya women and girls can learn more about issues that affect them as well as share their thoughts, experiences, and ideas about them. The objective of MBR is to create a two-way exchange of information about these issues in a culturally acceptable and accessible way. Edition 1 of MBR focused on unpacking hygiene, coming of age, and menstruation. During the workshops, Rohingya female facilitators captured and reflected on what the women and girls shared over the course of the seven sessions through facilitator notes. These notes form the basis of this report on Menstrual Hygiene Management.

Key Findings & Recommendations

Key Findings were identified by both the facilitators and participants. Facilitators were asked at the end of the workshops whether they had any recommendations for service providers.

▪ Women and girls appreciate and desire more information about menstruation, puberty, and their bodies: Sensitization sessions were received by all participants who generally appreciated them.

All participants desired more information especially about menstruation itself, how their bodies work, and about various health-related issues connected to menstruation.

▪ Women and girls appreciate and desire having these conversations with other women in safe spaces in their sub-blocks: Participants appreciate and desire greater contact with humanitarians, especially Rohingya women volunteers, in safe spaces that are in their sub-blocks. Women and girls face challenges in accessing services outside their sub-blocks due to social norms, but greatly appreciate when humanitarians visit and facilitate sessions in their sub-blocks.

▪ Women and girls are generally following menstrual hygiene guidance to the best of their abilities, but often struggle with drying the menstrual hygiene materials in a culturally appropriate way: Most of the guidance concerning menstrual hygiene is being followed by women in the camps, but women are struggling to find effective and hygienic ways to dry their reusable pads while adhering to cultural norms. More support and possibly supplies need to be provided to women to ensure that they can manage this challenge – especially in the rainy months.

▪ Give Rohingya women more opportunities to lead culturally sensitive workshops for others in their community: Having Rohingya women lead the workshops and support in the design of the curriculum resulted in participants opening up to the facilitators to share personal stories and interact with the information. At the end of the workshop series, participants expressed excitement that they now have the knowledge and the confidence to share information regarding puberty and menstruation with other females in their family.

▪ The content of MHM kits needs to be more thoroughly consulted with women and girls in the camps: Women and girls very much appreciate the support humanitarians are providing to help with menstrual hygiene. However, they also had a lot of feedback and advice about how these kits could be adapted to better meet their needs. Specific recommendations and feedback about MHM kits can be found at the end of the report.