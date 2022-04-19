MaBoinor Rosom Mother’s & Sister’s Ways: Sexual and Reproductive Health (SRH) - Summary Report: February 2022

INTRODUCTION

MaBohinor Rosom (MBR) means “Mother’s and Sister’s Way” or “Mother’s and Sister’s Traditions” in Rohingya and was developed as a series of workshops where Rohingya women and girls living in Rohingya refugee camps in Bangladesh can learn more about issues that affect them, as well as share their thoughts, experiences, and ideas about these issues. The objective of MBR is to create a two-way exchange of information about issues that affect women in a culturally acceptable and accessible way.

Edition 2 of MBR focused on understanding marriage practices, family planning, pregnancy, childbirth and looking after new-born babies. During the workshops Rohingya female facilitators captured and reflected on what the women and girls shared over the course of the eight sessions through facilitator notes and recordings of the focus group discussion (FGD) exercises.

These notes and translated transcripts form the basis of the summary reports. To keep the reports short, the findings were spilt into two reports: 1) Marriage Practices and 2) Sexual and Reproductive Health. The reports aim to present the findings completely from the perspective of women and girls with as little outsider interpretation as possible. The companion curriculum for the workshop series on Marriage and Sexual Reproductive Health is developed from this evidence-base. A translated version of the curriculum in Rohingyalish1 can be shared upon request to IOM.