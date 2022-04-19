MaBoinor Rosom Mother’s & Sister’s Ways: A Rohingya-led & -designed approach to learning and consultations - Marriage, Family Planning and Childbirth

INTRODUCTION

Ma Bohinor Rosom (MBR) means “Mother’s and Sister’s Way” or “Mother’s and Sister’s Traditions” in Rohingya and was developed as a series of workshops where Rohingya women and girls can learn more about issues that aect them but also share their thoughts, experiences, and ideas about these issues.

Edition 2 focuses on taking women and girls through eight sessions, one per week, on marriage, family planning, pregnancy, and childbirth in the context of the Rohingya refugee camps in Bangladesh. The aim of the workshops for the participant is to discuss openly and gain knowledge regarding these culturally sensitive topics in a safe and cultural appropriate way for women and girls. For facilitators and their organizations, the aim is to not only educate participants, but also to learn more about dierent cultural practices, perceptions, and experiences of the Rohingya women and girls about marriage, family planning, pregnancy and childbirth in the camps.

The topics in this curriculum are very sensitive for the Rohingya community and should be approached with proper planning and delivery. Before implementing this curriculum, pre-curricular activities, such as community sensitization and master training of facilitators should be undertaken similar to Edition 1 of this series.

The selection and grouping of the participants is very important to ensure those participating feel comfortable fully engaging with the content covered in the curriculum. Generally, groups are divided by age because within Rohingya society women and girls of dierent ages would have a hard time sharing and speaking openly about these issues in front of each other out of respect. For this reason, one group should be comprised of younger unmarried women and girls, and another group should have married and elderly women.

It was also noted by the Rohingya facilitators that participants who were in a group with a relative, such as a cousin, felt less comfortable fully engaging with the content as they were concerned that their answers could be reported back to their family. These sorts of dynamics must be considered when creating the participant groups.