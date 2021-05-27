MaBoinor Rosom Mother’s & Sister’s Ways: A Rohingya-led and Designed Approach to Learning and Consultations - Menstrual Hygiene Management Curriculum

Introduction

MaBohinorRosom means “Mother’s and Sister's Way” or “Mother’s and Sister's Traditions” in Rohingya and was developed as a series of workshops where Rohingya women and girls can learn more about issues that affect them but also share their thoughts, experiences, and ideas about these issues. The workshops started after lengthy reflections about the way in which women and girls are often uncomfortable to participate in consultations and activities in the camps for different reasons.

Location of activities and consultations. Many women and girls are not permitted to travel far away from their sub-block or shelter because of purdah, are afraid to travel far, or have many work responsibilities, safety concerns or mobility restrictions that make this difficult for them.

Desire for two-way exchange and learning. In consultations, IOM Communication with Communities (CwC) noticed that many women and girls did not like to be asked questions and would often request information and training to be included in any discussions with them. They would share that they rarely got opportunity to speak to NGO workers and would appreciate not just sharing their own thoughts but also hearing information and receiving training from IOM CwC’s researchers and IOM Protection staff.

Cultural acceptability of activities and trainings. Many men and women feel that some of the things that are part of living in the camp are not culturally acceptable or appropriate. Many behaviors have changed as a part of the displacement and many Rohingya men and women feel that the values of humanitarian organizations do not necessarily align with own cultural values.

In hearing women’s and girls’ concerns, a series of workshops was developed to provide space for two-way exchange of information about issues that affect women and girls in the camps in a culturally acceptable, gender-sensitive and accessible way. IOM CwC & Protection partnered to develop and pilot Ma Bohinor Rosom (MBR) to gather information about women and girls’ problems in the camps and share information about these issues with them so that they could better handle the problems themselves.

The result of these pilots has been two outputs: a curriculum for these workshops and a research brief on what facilitators learned from women and girls over the course of the workshops. The curriculum is designed to help inform and support organizations working with Rohingya women and girls in the camps and in similar humanitarian settings. The research is intended to capture and reflect what women and girls’ shared with our facilitators over the course of the project. To read the research report from MBR, please consult our MaBohinor Rosom report accompanying this curriculum. Future editions of both curriculum and research are planned and will be released upon completion.

For more information about how social norms affect Rohingya women within the response, consult “Honour in Transition: Changing Gender Norms among the Rohingya.” available at: https://reliefweb.int/report/bangladesh/honour-transition-changing-gender-norms-among-rohingya-april-2020-0

For more information, please contact IOM CwC or Protection for additional information.