MaBoinor Rosom Mother’s & Sister’s Way: Menstrual Hygiene Management - Summary Report

Introduction

MaBoinor Rosom (MBR) means “Mother’s and Sister’s Way” or “Mother’s and Sister’s Traditions” in Rohingya and was developed as a series of workshops where Rohingya women and girls can learn more about issues that affect them as well as share their thoughts, experiences, and ideas about them. The objective of MBR is to create a two-way exchange of information about these issues in a culturally acceptable and accessible way. Edition 1 of MBR focused on unpacking hygiene, coming of age, and menstruation. During the workshops, Rohingya female facilitators captured and reflected on what the women and girls shared over the course of the seven sessions through facilitator notes. These notes form the basis of this report on Menstrual Hygiene Management.

Key Findings & Recommendations

Key findings were identified by both the facilitators and participants. Facilitators were asked at the end of the workshops whether they had any recommendations for service providers.