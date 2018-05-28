28 May 2018

A lost generation: No education, no dreams for Rohingya refugee children

Report
from IRIN
Published on 28 May 2018

Aid groups have set up makeshift “learning centres” in Bangladeshi camps, but Rohingya parents say proper schools are needed

COX’S BAZAR, 28 May 2018 - Seventeen-year-old Mohammad Zubayer once dreamed of finishing school and getting a government job so he could help his Rohingya community in Myanmar’s Rakhine State.

But today he’s a refugee living in Bangladesh, where the government bars formal education in the crowded camps, leaving a generation of young people like Mohammad out of school and stuck in limbo.

