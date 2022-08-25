Localized INFORM Index for Bangladesh, March 2021

About the Index For Risk Management (INFORM)

The INFORM initiative began in 2012 as a convergence of interests of UN agencies, donors,

NGOs and research institutions to establish a common evidence-base for global humanitarian risk analysis. The INFORM Risk Index identifies the countries at a high risk of humanitarian crisis that are more likely to require international assistance. The INFORM Risk Index supports a proactive crisis management framework. It will be helpful for an objective allocation of resources for disaster management as well as for coordinated actions focused on anticipating, mitigating, and preparing for humanitarian emergencies. INFORM Bangladesh is an initiative to localize the Global INFORM Risk Index for Bangladesh at the sub-national (27 Upazilas) level, and this exercise included three flood prone districts (Jamalpur, Kurigram and Sunamganj) for piloting the localization following global INFORM framework.