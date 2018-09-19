Local aid groups want more of a say in the Rohingya refugee response

Kaamil Ahmed

In Bangladesh, grassroots groups feel overshadowed despite being the backbone of the massive aid effort

Rohingya children play under a half-mangled roof of twisted tin sheets as the rain beats down on the Bangladeshi refugee camp that has become their home. Their sodden playground was a fully functioning health clinic before a monsoon landslide forced staff and patients to abandon it in June. Its replacement – a simple tent – is a fraction of the size, humid, and has no electricity.

Read more on IRIN.