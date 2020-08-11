Bangladesh + 1 more
Lebanon – June 2020: COVID-19 rapid needs assessment of older people
Summary
On top of a COVID-19 outbreak, Lebanon has been experiencing prolonged economic uncertainty which has resulted in the rising cost of food and medicine, as well as unemployment. This coupled with the impact of COVID-19 has led to many older people struggling to meet their basic needs. To inform and be able to adapt its programming and provide advocacy messages to humanitarian partners and the government, HelpAge undertook a multi-sector Rapid Needs Assessment in Lebanon in late May of 2020 and results shown represent the views and experience of older people sampled.
Key findings
40% of older people interviewed reduced the quantity of food consumed since the outbreak of COVID-19. While 41% of older people reduced the quality of the food consumed.
24% of older people interviewed on medication have not been able to access it since the start of the COVID-19 outbreak. This is very concerning given 77% of older people have at least one health condition.
46% of older people interviewed felt that older women were at increased risk of neglect while 28% felt isolation was a further increased risk for them.
38% of older people felt that older men were also at an increased risk of neglect while 26% felt isolation was a further increased risk for them.
51% of older people interviewed feel worried or anxious ‘most or all of the time’ since the outbreak of COVID-19.
87% of older people interviewed said their preferred method of communication for COVID-19 information was by TV.