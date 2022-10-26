Leaving No One Behind (LNOB) Country Brief: Bangladesh (25 Oct 2022)

Leaving No One Behind (LNOB) tool helps discover how different circumstances interact to create unequal access to basic opportunities in Asia and the Pacific. The LNOB country brief for Bangladesh provides insights into which groups are further ahead and further behind in various SDG indicators and where the biggest gaps are found in terms of access to opportunities or prevalence of barriers between the furthest behind and the furthest ahead groups in Bangladesh.
