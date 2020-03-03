Leading NGOs call on the International Community to Stand in Solidarity with Bangladesh and fully fund the 2020 Joint Response Plan for Rohingya Humanitarian Crisis

Joint Statement from Save the Children, International Rescue Committee, Handicap International, Norwegian Refugee Council, Oxfam and Danish Refugee Council on release of the 2020 Joint Response Plan for Rohingya Humanitarian Crisis

3 March 2020

Save the Children (SC), International Rescue Committee (IRC), Handicap International (HI),

Norwegian Refugee Council (NRC), Oxfam and Danish Refugee Council (DRC) are urging donor governments to contribute generously to the 2020 Joint Response Plan for Rohingya Humanitarian Crisis (JRP) released today in Geneva. As the Rohingya response enters its third year, the plan calls for US$877 million to support the critical needs of 1.3 million people, including 855,000 Rohingya refugees and 444,000 host community residents living in Cox’s Bazar, Bangladesh.

The 2020 JRP seeks funding from international donors to strengthen the protection of rights and delivery of life-saving assistance to Rohingya; and to provide much needed support to the affected Bangladeshi communities.

SC, IRC, HI, NRC, Oxfam and DRC would like to thank the Government and people of Bangladesh for their remarkable efforts in providing sanctuary to the Rohingya, more than half of whom are women and children, the majority of whom fled persecution and mass human rights violations in Myanmar in August 2017. We also applaud donor governments who have funded the Rohingya humanitarian response to date. We urge you to respond generously to the 2020 appeal.

The long-term solution to this humanitarian crisis rests in Myanmar. While the refugees have consistently expressed their desire to return home, the Government of Myanmar has yet to demonstrate that it has created the conditions conducive for their safe, voluntary, dignified and sustainable return. SC, IRC, HI, NRC, Oxfam and DRC are calling on all international actors to continue engaging with the Government of Myanmar to facilitate the Rohingyas’ voluntary return in safety and dignity. To create the conditions for return, the Government of Myanmar should consult proactively with the Rohingya, including women and youth, to listen to the priorities they outline, including citizenship, recognition of their identity as Rohingya and freedom of movement. They have also called on the Government of Myanmar to ensure that there is justice for the Rohingya and that those responsible for the crimes committed against them are held fully accountable. In the meantime, it is the host community and people of Bangladesh who continue to manage the consequences of the refugee crisis on daily basis. To address this, the Government should work with humanitarian agencies to lay the foundation for a mediumterm, multi-year plan through awhole-of-society approach that ensuresthe protection and rights of Rohingya refugees and impacted host communities. The recent approval from the Government of Bangladesh to use the Myanmar national curriculum and provide expanded skills training opportunities for Rohingya children and youth in the camps is very encouraging. It demonstrates the Government’s commitment to supporting the Rohingya to build a future in Myanmar when it is safe for them to return. We urge the Government of Myanmar to demonstrate their commitment to supporting the safe return of the Rohingya and offer the support that is needed to fully implement the Myanmar curriculum in the camps, including support for formal recognition and accreditation. We, SC, IRC, HI, NRC, Oxfam and DRC appeal to all donors to commit to providing multiyear funding to enable humanitarian agencies to deliver these programmes in partnership with Bangladesh.

“We are really happy that our children are able to be educated. We could not learn, which is why we have not developed. We want them to learn about the world and get a good job in the future.”

Rohingya refugee; Mohammed Akter, 40, father to Hasina, 13

The host community of Cox’s Bazar were the first to respond as hundreds of thousands of refugees poured into their home area in need of sanctuary almost three years ago, and continues to do so, sharing limited economic and natural resources. SC, IRC, HI, NRC, Oxfam welcome the JRP’s strong and necessary focus on Bangladeshi host communities, including support for public service infrastructure, enhance efforts for access to sustainable livelihood, environmental and eco-system rehabilitation.