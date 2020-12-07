KSrelief Monthly Bulletin: November 2020: KSRELIEF and USAID join efforts to support Rohingya refugees

On 12 November 2020, the King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Centre (KSrelief) and the United States Agency for International Development (USAID) virtually signed a joint statement to fund the World Food Programme’s project to improve community resilience to disasters and rehabilitate multi-purpose cyclone shelters for Rohingya refugees and the host community in Cox’s Bazar in the Republic of Bangladesh. The project will provide training for community leaders in disaster preparedness and response, and create job opportunities for those who will build and rehabilitate the shelters.