Khulna, Bangladesh Water Logging & Tidal Bore - Briefing Note – 20 September, 2020

Start Fund Bangladesh Responds to Waterlogging in the South

Start Fund Bangladesh has allocated GBP 2,50,000 to the communities affected by waterlogging in Satkhira, Khulna and Jashore, South Western parts of Bangladesh.

This wave of waterlogging is different from previous ones, due to a combination of factors, mainly induced by the cyclone Amphan, as salinity intrusion is common in cyclone affected areas. The fund is being awarded to a consortium, led by the organization Uttaran, in partnership with Nabolok, Bhumjia Foundation, Ideal, Muslim Aid and Islamic Relief. SFB provides 45 days for the completion of each project but in this situation, waterlogging being a disaster that requires sustainable responses from the national government, this initiative hopes to make an impact at a more strategic level.

Limitations: Amidst ongoing rains and flash floods and the compounded effects of Covid-19, the populations are at a higher risk of exposure and other health issues, with potable water and sanitation under threat.

For more information contact: Samia Rahman, +880 1859345837, analyst@startfundbangladesh.org

About Start Fund Bangladesh: Start Fund Bangladesh is an emergency pooled fund, funded by FCDO and managed by 47 international, national, and local NGOs of Bangladesh. The aim of this fund is to rapidly respond to small and medium scale emergencies, that are under the radar and under-funded. Website: https://startnetwork.org/start-fund/bangladesh Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/pg/StartFundBD/ Twitter: https://twitter.com/StartFundBD