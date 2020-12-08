Khulna and Satkhira, Bangladesh Waterlogging – Briefing Note – 3 December, 2020

The Start Fund Committee allocates £500,000 for the first alert under the Extended Humanitarian Assistance banner, in response to waterlogging in several parts of South Western Bangladesh. The Project Selection Committee gave conditional offers to Caritas and Uttaran in Satkhira and Khulna, with a few recommendations to focus on. The need for a long-term strategy to address advocacy around this issue came up repeatedly, as this region is not just highly affected by waterlogging, this was the second phase of funding going towards this cause. It was recommended to maintain the cost and mode of work especially for WASH interventions.

Waterlogging in the south west coast is not just related to heavy rainfall and extreme climatic events, but a number of factors like river siltation, coupled with a lack of dredging and drainage, adding to the overall increase in waterlogged areas.

Limitations: The ongoing COVID-19 pandemic poses restrictions on movement to provide communities with assistance but also hinders processes where repair works to embankments etc will require people to work in large groups.