Joint Needs Assessment (JNA) Regional Training - Cox’s Bazar, Needs Assessment Working Group (NAWG) In collaboration with Inter Sector Coordination Group (ISCG) Cox’s Bazar, 02-04 September, 2019 - Summary Report

Background

As consensus with Government of Bangladesh and agreed by HCTT all assessments in the initial days and weeks of a disaster, there should be coordinated and joint assessment/s to make sure participation of all stakeholders and ownership of the results. Humanitarian stakeholders in the country developed the Joint Needs Assessment (JNA) tools, methodologies, processes following and contextualizing the MIRA best practices. For successfully conducting the Rapid Needs Assessment of any disasters in Bangladesh, A Needs Assessment Working Group (NAWG) has been established with the participation of all humanitarian stakeholders in Bangladesh under the Humanitarian Coordination Task Team (HCTT) to support GoB’s efforts and, to ensure complementarities. The NAWG is being co-chaired by Department of Disaster Management (DDM) and CARE, Bangladesh. NAWG secretariat is based in CARE with the support of DFID and UNOPS under Supporting Bangladesh Rapid Needs Assessment (SUBARNA) project.

Regional level Training, (Cox’s Bazar): NAWG in collaboration with ISCG

Needs Assessment Working Group (NAWG) had organized the training session on Joint Needs Assessment (JNA) in collaboration with ISCG in southern coastal region of Bangladesh under SUBARNA (Supporting Bangladesh Rapid Needs Assessment) project, CARE Bangladesh.

Being in the most disaster prone zone and being the part of coastal belt make Cox’s Bazar one of our target areas for providing JNA training with. It also has a unique feature regarding disaster risk reduction preparedness because of the numerous disasters it faced over the years.

Under the leadership of DDM, MoDMR and supervision of HCTT, NAWG is mandated to provide technical support, orientation and training to ISCG in as a collaborative venture for effective damage and needs assessment in Ukhia and Teknaf upazila as ISCG has strong presence in these two Upazilas.

Key operational humanitarian agents were trained on coordination and assessment methodologies. Total Three Upazillas from Cox’s Bazar, Ukhiya and Teknaf were covered by this training.

The operational training took place from 02-04 September, 2019 in Hotel Long Beach, Cox’s Bazar.