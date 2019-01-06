Joint Needs Assessment (JNA) Regional Level Operational Training: Barishal - Needs Assessment Working Group (NAWG) Barishal, 18-20 December, 2018 - Summary Report

Background

As consensus with Government of Bangladesh and agreed by HCTT all assessments in the initial days and weeks of a disaster, there should be coordinated and joint assessment/s to make sure participation of all stakeholders and ownership of the results. Humanitarian stakeholders in the country developed the Joint Needs Assessment (JNA) tools, methodologies, processes following and contextualizing the MIRA best practices. For successfully conducting the Rapid Needs Assessment of any disasters in Bangladesh, A Needs Assessment Working Group (NAWG) has been established with the participation of all humanitarian stakeholders in Bangladesh under the Humanitarian Coordination Task Team (HCTT) to support GoB’s efforts and, to ensure complementarity. The NAWG is being cochaired by Department of Disaster Management (DDM) and CARE, Bangladesh. NAWG secretariat is based in CARE with the support of DFID and UNOPS under Supporting Bangladesh Rapid Needs Assessment (SUBARNA) project.