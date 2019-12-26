Joint Multi-Sector Needs Assessment (J-MSNA): Rohingya refugees - In-Depth | August - September 2019

ASSESSMENT OVERVIEW

In successive waves over four decades, Rohingya refugees have been fleeing to Bangladesh from Rakhine State, Myanmar. Since August 2017, an estimated 745,000 Rohingya refugees have arrived in Cox’s Bazar, Bangladesh, increasing the total number of Rohingya refugees to more than 900,000.1 Most of the newly-arrived refugees have settled in hilly, formerly-forested areas that are vulnerable to landslides and flash-flooding in monsoon season, and rely heavily on humanitarian assistance to cover their basic needs. As the crisis moves beyond the initial emergency phase, comprehensive information on the needs and vulnerabilities of affected populations is needed in order to inform the design and implementation of effective inter-sectoral programming.

To this aim, a Joint Multi-Sector Needs Assessment (J-MSNA) was conducted across Rohingya refugee populations to support humanitarian planning and enhance the ability of operational partners to meet the strategic aims of donors and coordinating bodies. This in-depth assessment is a follow-on to the June 2019 "Light" MSNA, which was used to inform the mid-term review of the humanitarian 2019 Joint Response Plan (JRP).2 The J-MSNA was conducted to inform the Inter Sector Coordination Group (ISCG)'s 2019 Rohingya crisis MSNA Strategy, with the objectives of: (1) providing a comprehensive evidence base of household-level multi-sectoral needs for the 2020 JRP; and (2) providing the basis for joint multi-stakeholder analysis.

A total of 3,418 households were surveyed across 34 refugee sites, employing a simple random sampling methodology of shelter footprints within official site boundaries. Data collection occurred from 5 August through 15 September 2019. Each interview was conducted with an adult household representative responding on behalf of the household and its members. Findings in the factsheet are presented at the overall response level and are generalisable to all Rohingya refugee households living in camps with a 95% confidence level and 3% margin of error. Camplevel findings for indicators where substantial geographical variation was observed are available at the J-MSNA Dashboard. A more detailed methodology, as well as caveats and limitations, may be found in "Background and Methodology".

This J-MSNA was funded by the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) and the Directorate-General for European Civil Protection and Humanitarian Aid Operations (ECHO). The assessment was coordinated through ISCG's MSNA Technical Working Group (TWG) of the Information Management and Assessment Working Group (IMAWG), led by ISCG and comprised of: UNHCR, International Organization for Migration Needs and Population Monitoring (IOM NPM), ACAPS, World Food Programme Vulnerability Analysis and Mapping (WFP VAM), Translators without Borders (TWB), and REACH.