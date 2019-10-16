16 Oct 2019

Joint Multi-Sector Needs Assessment (J-MSNA) - Refugee sites: Ukhiya, Bangladesh (June 2019)

Report
from Inter Sector Coordination Group
Published on 30 Jun 2019 View Original
preview
Download PDF (2.43 MB)

CONTEXT AND METHODOLOGY

In successive waves over four decades, Rohingya refugees have been fleeing to Bangladesh from Rakhine State, Myanmar, where they have suffered systematic, ongoing persecution. Since August 2017, an estimated 745,000 Rohingya refugees have arrived in Cox’s Bazar, Bangladesh, increasing the total number of Rohingya refugees to more than 900,000.1 Most of the newly-arrived refugees have settled in hilly, formerly-forested areas that are vulnerable to landslides and flash-flooding in monsoon season and rely heavily on humanitarian assistance to cover their basic needs. As the crisis moves beyond the initial emergency phase, comprehensive information on the needs and vulnerabilities of affected populations is needed in order to inform the design and implementation of effective inter-sectoral programming.

To this aim, a Joint Multi-Sector Needs Assessment (J-MSNA) was conducted across Rohingya refugee populations to support humanitarian planning and enhance operational and strategic decision-making. The J-MSNA was conducted in support of the mid-term review of the 2019 Joint Response Plan (JRP), with the specific objective of enabling the tracking of JRP 2019 indicators for monitoring and review purposes.

A total of 876 households were surveyed across 33 refugee sites,2 employing a simple random sampling methodology of shelter footprints within official site boundaries. Each survey was conducted with an adult household representative responding on behalf of the household and its members. Findings are generalisable to refugee populations living within each of the two Upazilas2 with a 95% confidence level and 5% margin of error. This factsheet presents key findings from Ukhiya, where 450 households were surveyed between 9 - 24 June 2019.

This J-MSNA was funded by UNHCR and coordinated through the MSNA Technical Working Group of the Information Management and Assessment Working Group (IMAWG), led by the Inter-Sector Coordination Group (ISCG) and comprised of: UNHCR, IOM Needs and Population Monitoring (NPM), ACAPS, WFP VAM, Translators without Borders, and REACH.

