Joint Multi-Sector Needs Assessment (J-MSNA): Refugee and Host Communities - Preliminary Findings, 1 October 2020

ASSESSMENT OBJECTIVES

• Specific objectives:

1) To provide a comprehensive evidence base of household-level multi-sectoral needs to inform the 2021 Joint Response Plan (JRP)

2) To provide an analysis of how needs have changed in 2020 with an emphasis on the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on multi-sectoral needs

3) To contribute to a joint multi-stakeholder analysis process

• Coordinated by the Inter-Sector Coordination Group (ISCG) through the MSNA Technical Working Group (TWG) of the Information Management and Assessment Working Group (IMAWG)