Joint Multi-Sector Needs Assessment (J-MSNA): Host Communities - In-Depth | August - September 2019

ASSESSMENT OVERVIEW

Since August 2017, an estimated 745,000 Rohingya refugees have arrived in Cox’s Bazar, Bangladesh, increasing the total number of Rohingya refugees to more than 900,000. Under the leadership and coordination of the Government of Bangladesh, rapid and effective humanitarian action has responded to the life-saving needs of this influx of refugees while also responding to potential impacts on affected host communities primarily located in Teknaf and Ukhiya Upazilas.

The presence of refugee communities has raised concerns over local environmental degradation, falling wages and rising prices, exerting additional pressures on localities where public services and infrastructure were already lagging behind the national average. These factors have contributed in part to perceived tensions between Rohingya refugees and host communities. As the crisis moves beyond the initial emergency phase, comprehensive information on the needs and vulnerabilities of affected host communities is needed in order to inform the design and implementation of effective inter-sectoral programming.

To this aim, a Joint Multi-Sector Needs Assessment (J-MSNA) was conducted in host communities, in consultation with Upazila Nirbahi Officers (UNO)3 , to support humanitarian planning and enhance the ability of operational partners to meet the strategic aims of donors and coordinating bodies. The J-MSNA was conducted to inform the Inter Sector Coordination Group (ISCG)'s 2019 Rohingya crisis MSNA Strategy, with the specific objectives of: (1) providing a comprehensive evidence base of household level multi-sectoral needs for the humanitarian 2020 Joint Response Plan; and (2) providing the basis for a joint multi-stakeholder analysis process.

Ukhiya and Teknaf Upazilas are comprised of a combined population of roughly 100,000 households.5 A total of 1,321 households in host communities were surveyed across 11 unions in these two Upazilas6 , employing a simple random sampling methodology with shelter footprints provided by OpenStreetMap used as the principle sample frame. Data collection occurred from 7 August through 9 September 2019. Each interview was conducted with an adult household representative responding on behalf of the household and its members. Findings in the factsheet are presented at the overall level and are generalisable to the population of Ukhiya and Teknaf (excluding unassessed areas)6 with a 95% confidence level and 3% margin of error. Union-level findings for indicators where notable geographic variation was observed are available at the J-MSNA Dashboard.

This J-MSNA was funded by the Directorate-General for European Civil Protection and Humanitarian Aid Operations (ECHO) and the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR). The assessment was coordinated through ISCG's MSNA Technical Working Group (TWG) of the Information Management and Assessment Working Group (IMAWG), led by ISCG and comprised of: UNHCR, International Organization for Migration Needs and Population Monitoring (IOM NPM), ACAPS, World Food Programme Vulnerability Analysis and Mapping (WFP VAM), Translators without Borders (TWB), and REACH