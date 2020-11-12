Joint Multi-Sector Needs Assessment (J-MSNA): Bangladesh Rohingya Refugees - July - August 2020

ASSESSMENT OVERVIEW

In successive waves over four decades, Rohingya refugees have been fleeing to Bangladesh from Rakhine State, Myanmar. Since August 2017, an estimated 745,000 Rohingya refugees fled to Cox’s Bazar, increasing the total number of Rohingya refugees to more than 860,000.1 Most refugees rely heavily on humanitarian assistance to cover their basic needs and many have settled in hilly, formerly forested areas that are prone to landslides and flash-flooding during the monsoon season. As the crisis moved beyond the initial emergency phase to a more sustained response, comprehensive information on the needs and vulnerabilities of affected populations is needed in order to inform the design and implementation of effective inter-sectoral programming. Moreover, the high fluidity of population movements, changing services within each settlement, and challenges presented by the monsoon and cyclone seasons require regularly updated analyses of household needs and access to services.

At the same time, the global COVID-19 pandemic and associated control measures have severely restricted access and service delivery to the highly aid-dependent refugee communities since March 2020, likely exacerbating levels of need. An understanding of how household-level needs and access to services have been impacted throughout the lockdown period2 will therefore be essential for 2021 response planning.

Against this background, a Joint Multi-Sector Needs Assessment (J-MSNA) was conducted across Rohingya refugee communities to support detailed humanitarian planning and enhance the ability of operational partners to meet the strategic aims of donors and coordinating bodies. To date, a number of MSNAs have been implemented to support the response. The 2020 J-MSNA aims to provide an accurate snapshot of the situation with the specific objectives of (1) providing a comprehensive evidence base of household-level multi-sectoral needs to inform the 2021 Joint Response Plan (JRP); (2) providing an analysis of how needs have changed in 2020 with an emphasis on the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on multisectoral needs; and (3) providing the basis for a joint multi-stakeholder analysis process.

A total of 836 households, composed of 4,293 individuals, were surveyed across all 34 refugee camps. Households were sampled from the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees' (UNHCR) refugee registration database using a simple random sampling approach. Data collection took place between 27 July and 12 August 2020. Each survey was conducted with an adult household representative responding on behalf of the household and its members.

Findings in this factsheet are presented at the overall response level and generalisable to all Rohingya refugee households living in camps with a 95% confidence level and 5% margin of error, unless stated otherwise. A more detailed methodology, as well as caveats and limitations, may be found under "Background & Methodology" on page 2.

This J-MSNA was funded by UNHCR, the International Organization for Migration (IOM) and the Directorate-General for European Civil Protection and Humanitarian Aid Operations (ECHO). The assessment was coordinated through the Inter-Sector Coordination Group's (ISCG) MSNA Technical Working Group (TWG) of the Information Management and Assessment Working Group (IMAWG), led by the ISCG and comprised of: UNHCR, IOM Needs and Population Monitoring (IOM NPM), ACAPS, and REACH.