Joint Multi-Sector Needs Assessment (J-MSNA): Bangladesh Host Communities | July - August 2020

ASSESSMENT OVERVIEW

Since August 2017, an estimated 745,000 Rohingya refugees have arrived in Cox’s Bazar, Bangladesh, increasing the total number of Rohingya refugees to more than 860,000.1 The presence of the refugee communities has raised concerns over local environmental degradation, falling wages and rising prices, exerting additional pressures on localities where public services and infrastructure were already lagging behind the national average.2 As the crisis moved beyond the initial emergency phase, comprehensive information on the needs and vulnerabilities of affected host communities is needed in order to inform the design and implementation of effective inter-sectoral programming.

At the same time, the global COVID-19 pandemic and associated control measures have limited access to livelihoods/income-generating activities, goods, and services among host communities since March 2020, likely exacerbating levels of needs. An understanding of how household-level needs, capacities and access to services have been impacted throughout the lockdown period3 will therefore be essential for 2021 response planning.

Against this background, a Joint Multi-Sector Needs Assessments (J-MSNA) was conducted in the host community to support detailed humanitarian planning and enhance the ability of operational partners to meet the strategic aims of donors and coordinating bodies. To date, a number of MSNAs have been implemented to support the response. The 2020 J-MSNA aims to provide an accurate snapshot of the situation with the specific objectives of (1) providing a comprehensive evidence base of household-level multi-sectoral needs to inform the 2021 Joint Response Plan (JRP); (2) providing an analysis of how needs have changed in 2020 with an emphasis on the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on multisectoral needs; and (3) providing the basis for a joint multi-stakeholder analysis process.

A total of 911 households, composed of 5,046 individuals, were surveyed across all 11 Unions of Teknaf and UKhiya. Households were sampled from United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) host community survey data covering areas within 6 km of UNHCR camps as well as International Organization for Migration (IOM) and UNHCR beneficiary databases using a simple random sampling approach. Data collection took place between 28 July and 13 August 2020. Each survey was conducted with an adult household representative responding on behalf of the household and its members.

Findings in this factsheet are presented at the overall response level and generalisable to all host community households included in the sampling frame with a 95% confidence level and 5% margin of error, unless stated otherwise. Findings can further serve as a proxy of the wider host community, including all households living in Teknaf and Ukhiya. A more detailed methodology, as well as caveats and limitations, may be found under "Background & Methodology" on page 2.

This J-MSNA was funded by UNHCR, IOM and the Directorate-General for European Civil Protection and Humanitarian Aid Operations (ECHO). The assessment was coordinated through the Inter-Sector Coordination Group's (ISCG) MSNA Technical Working Group (TWG) of the Information Management and Assessment Working Group (IMAWG), led by the ISCG and comprised of: UNHCR, IOM Needs and Population Monitoring (IOM NPM), ACAPS, and REACH.