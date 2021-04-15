Joint humanitarian response to fire incident in Rohingya refugee camps, Cox’s Bazar | 6 April 2021

On 22 March, 2021, a devastating fire broke out in three Rohingya refugee camps in Ukhiya, Cox’s Bazar killing 11 refugees and leaving some 10,100 households without shelter.

Two weeks after the fire, aid agencies and the Government of Bangladesh continue to work together to meet the immediate needs of the 48,300 individuals who lost their homes and personal belongings.

Refugees have been provided with hot food, safe water, medical assistance, temporary shelter and psychosocial support.

Significant challenges to assisting refugees remain;

Rumors and misinformation are fuelling tensions between refugees and host communities, COVID-19 cases continue to rise, and shelter reconstruction work must take place urgently ahead of the monsoon season which begins next month.