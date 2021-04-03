Joint humanitarian response to fire incident in Rohingya refugee camps, Cox’s Bazar | 31 March 2021

On the afternoon of March 22, 2021, a massive fire broke out in the Rohingya refugee camps in Ukhiya, Cox’s Bazar.

The fire quickly spread across camps 08E, 08W and 9 consuming shelters and personal belongings of refugees and burning down essential facilities such as hospitals, primary health facilities, learning centres, and women friendly spaces in the camps.

The Government of Bangladesh and aid agencies are responding to those affected and help restore the essential facilities and services that were damaged or destroyed by the fire.