Joint humanitarian response to fire incident in Rohingya refugee camps, Cox’s Bazar | 18 April 2021

More than three weeks after a devastating fire broke out in three Rohingya refugee camps in Ukhiya, Cox’s Bazar on 22 March 2021, aid agencies and the Government of Bangladesh continue to work together to meet the immediate needs of the 48,300 individuals who lost their homes and personal belongings.

Refugees have been provided with safe water, medical assistance, kitchen sets, Liquified Petroleum Gas (LPG) for cooking, temporary shelter, and psychosocial support.

The Government and aid agencies continue to work together to ensure that the reconstruction of shelters and facilities takes place as soon as possible ahead of the monsoon rains and amid rising COVID-19 cases in Cox’s Bazar District.