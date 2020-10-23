Joint Humanitarian INGO Statement: Sustaining Support for the Rohingya Refugee Response 22 October 2020

Over three years since violence in Myanmar forced more than 700,000 Rohingya into Bangladesh, refugees continue to wait for safe, dignified, and voluntary return to their homeland. In Myanmar, approximately 600,000 Rohingya remain, including 130,000 confined to camps in central Rakhine state, where they are denied freedom of movement, their right to citizenship, and access to essential humanitarian services. Across the region, humanitarian non-governmental organizations (NGOs) face myriad challenges in meeting the Rohingya’s life-saving needs. At times and in some locations, such challenges are unnecessarily imposed.

Through this joint statement, the NGO community highlights priority areas for collective action and recommendations for the international community and national actors in refugee and internally displaced person (IDP) hosting contexts in the region. We collectively have an obligation to support the Rohingya now so they can start to safely—and dignifiedly—rebuild their lives in a manner that ensures full enjoyment of fundamental human rights.