Joint Education Needs Assessment: Rohingya Refugee in Cox’s Bazar - June 2018

1.1 Executive Summary

1.2 Synthesis

The largest influx of Rohingya refugees into Bangladesh began on August 25th 2017. Nearly 1 million now reside in Cox Bazar district. 0ver 500,000 children in the district are in need of EiE assistance. Approximately 375,000 of them are Rohingya and remain almost solely reliant on international and national NGOs as providers of nonformal education. This assessment was initiated in February 2018 by the Education Sector based in Cox Bazar. It was to be the first in-depth assessment to focus wholly on EiE in during the current influx. It aimed enable better decision making and to from an initial baseline of key indicators including; attendance, enrolment and key barriers. The assessment methodology was chosen to ensure that the results are adequately representative at the Household levelso that it could provide a reliable statistical basis. Data was collected through a structured Household Surveys with parents of school aged children and semi-structured Community Group Discussions with adolescents and teachers. Data was collected from the 12th to 28th February 2018. This was combined with and extensive Secondary Data Review to produce a combined cross-source analysis of all primary and publically available EiE data.

1.3 Key Findings and Recommendations

Attendance and Enrolment

While many children do not attend a learning facility at all, those who do attend regularly. Over 90% of children who had attended learning facility in the previous week did so for at least 4 days—similar to the reported situation prior to displacement.

Prior to displacement, 50% of girls and 58% of boys aged eight and above reported graduating from at least Grade 1 in Myanmar’s school system and those who had access to education, on average have completed three grades of schooling with 31% of boys and 25% of girls reported having completed Grade 3.

For primary aged children (aged 6-14), 57% of girls and 60% of boys of have attended learning centres since arriving in Bangladesh. Attendance is weaker at ECCD level (aged 3-5) - only 43% of both boys and girls with reported attendance. Only 4% of adolescent (aged 15-18) girls attending compared to 14% of adolescent boys. Given the lack of services on secondary level and vocational training, the assessment was unable to establish what type of education these adolescents were accessing, but it is possible that these are secondary aged children attending primary learning facilities.

Access barriers

Lack of available learning centres was identified as access barrier for children by 20% of parents of all ages and genders. Learning centres are running at capacity and are unable to enrol more primary aged children. For adolescents, lack of overall services is the main barrier.

Distance to learning centres was reported as barrier especially by parents of younger children and then gradually declining with age. 40% of parents for 3-5, 30% for 6-14 and 26% for 15-18. This was linked to challenging terrain—especially during rainy season—as well as dealing with hazards and threats along the way (see below).

Safety threats at learning centres was identified as access barrier particularly by girls, and cited as priority area for improvement. The specific nature of threats remained unidentified by this assessment and requires further analysis. This was more acute for girls than boys at age 6-14 (32% vs 25%) and aged 15-18 (32% vs 18%).

CGD discussions suggested adolescent girls were concerned not having gender-segregated classrooms and learning centres being unsecure from intrusions leading to a degree of shame in attending education. Given the overall lack of services for adolescents, this should be interpreted as the perception of adolescent female respondents on access barriers. Furthermore secondary Data contradicts these findings, repeatedly citing that learning centres are perceived as safe spaces.

CGD data suggest that for adolescent girls, these concerns are exacerbated due to the fact that those learning spaces that do exist are not gender-segregated classrooms, and that spaces are not secure from intrusion by people who should not be able to enter the space, such as men from the immediate community physically entering or observing activities inside learning facilities.

Work at home or outside home was identified as barrier by 20% of parents of primary aged children (6-14). The percentage increases to approximately 50% with parents of adolescents (15-18), while the lack of education possibilities might negatively impact this figure.

Around 40% of parents of adolescent girls and 33% for adolescent boys reported that education was not appropriate for children of their age. This is likely linked to conservative social norms constraining mixing with the opposite sex and restricting movement outside the household after the onset of puberty, as well as the belief that education is of limited use for girls who will grow up to fulfil primarily domestic responsibilities.