Joint Capacity Sharing Initiative - Multi-Sector Training Platform for Camp-in-Charge (CiC) Support Staff

Rohingya Refugee Response Context

• Thirty-two+ refugee camps hosting almost 1 million persons.

• The GoB Refugee Relief & Repatriation Commissioner (RRRC) established a combined camp administration and management structure in 2017.

• Camp-in-Charges (CiC) oversee humanitarian actors, coordinate and liaise with government and security.

• Site Management Support (SMS) agencies ensure most management functions.

• RRRC AIMS TO NATIONALIZE SMS - HIRED A FIRST WAVE OF CIC SUPPORT STAFF

What is the Joint Capacity Sharing Initiative (CSI)

• The CSI is a cohesive multi-sectoral and multi-disciplinary training, capacity sharing and skills transfer platform.

• The Joint Capacity Sharing Initiative (CSI) is led by the Site Management Sector

• Objective: To prepares and reinforce the Government of Bangladesh’s newly recruited national site management Support Staff