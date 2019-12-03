Joint Capacity Sharing Initiative - Multi-Sector Training Platform for Camp-in-Charge (CiC) Support Staff
Rohingya Refugee Response Context
• Thirty-two+ refugee camps hosting almost 1 million persons.
• The GoB Refugee Relief & Repatriation Commissioner (RRRC) established a combined camp administration and management structure in 2017.
• Camp-in-Charges (CiC) oversee humanitarian actors, coordinate and liaise with government and security.
• Site Management Support (SMS) agencies ensure most management functions.
• RRRC AIMS TO NATIONALIZE SMS - HIRED A FIRST WAVE OF CIC SUPPORT STAFF
What is the Joint Capacity Sharing Initiative (CSI)
• The CSI is a cohesive multi-sectoral and multi-disciplinary training, capacity sharing and skills transfer platform.
• The Joint Capacity Sharing Initiative (CSI) is led by the Site Management Sector
• Objective: To prepares and reinforce the Government of Bangladesh’s newly recruited national site management Support Staff