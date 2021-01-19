Japan Supports Medical Equipment through Grass-roots Human Security Project

On 18 January 2021, the Government of Japan extended a grant of USD 68,633, which is approximately BDT 5.49 million to Dhaka Community Hospital Trust (DCHT). Ambassador ITO Naoki signed ‘Grant Contracts’ for Grass-roots Human Security Projects (GGHSP) at the Embassy of Japan with Mr. Omar Sharif Ibne Hasan, Director of Central Coordination Committee of DCHT.

DCHT has been awarded the grant for “The Project for Provision of Medical Equipment to Support Neonatal and Child Healthcare in Dhaka District”. DCHT has been providing primary, secondary and tertiary healthcare services with participation of the community, as well as developing skilled human resources in the health delivery services sector. With the assistance of the GGHSP funding, DCHT will procure and install medical equipment to provide neonatal and child healthcare services in Dhaka Community Hospital. Newborn and pediatric patients with respiratory diseases will receive specialized medical support through this project.

Japan has supported 197 NGO projects through its Grant Assistance for Grass-roots Human Security Projects (GGHSP) since 1989 with the view to enhance economic and social human security in the grass-roots levels. The total sum of these GGHSP grants extended to NGOs in Bangladesh to date amounts approximately to $15 million.