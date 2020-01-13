13 Jan 2020

Japan Supports CNRS to Construct Multipurpose Resource Center for Agricultural and Disaster Management in Sunamganj

On 9th January 2020, the opening ceremony of “The Project for Construction of Multipurpose Resource Center for Agricultural and Disaster Management in Tahirpur” was held at Tahirpur in Sunamganj district, which was implemented by Center for Natural Resources Studies (CNRS) with support from the Government of Japan through Grant Assistance for Grass-roots Human Security Projects (GGHSP). Mr. Mohammad Abdul Ahad, Deputy Commissioner, Sunamganj, Dr. M. Mokhlesur Rahman, Executive Director from CNRS and a representative from the Embassy of Japan in Bangladesh attended

CNRS was awarded the grant for its “Project for Construction of a Multipurpose Resource Center for Agricultural and Disaster Management in Tahirpur” in the Tahirpur Upazila of Sunamganj district. Agriculture is the main livelihood option for the people living in this highly flood-prone area. Upon completion of the construction of the Multipurpose Resource Center, CNRS will be able to provide seed storage for at least 1000 farmers for free, shelter for about 300 people during times of emergency, and training for 6,600 beneficiaries annually.

Japan has supported 194 NGO projects through its Grant Assistance for Grass-roots Human Security Projects (GGHSP) since 1989 with the view to enhance economic and social human security in the grass-roots level. The total grant assistance of GGHSP extended to NGOs in Bangladesh to date amounts approximately to $ 15 million.

