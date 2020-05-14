Japan Provides PPE to Bangladesh in COVID-19 Response

On 12th May, Mr. ITO Naoki, Ambassador, Embassy of Japan in Bangladesh and Mr. HIRATA Hitoshi, Chef Representative of JICA Bangladesh office handed quality assured personal protective equipment (PPE) to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare in the fight against COVID-19.

This support is a part of technical cooperation to implement capacity building for COVID-19 countermeasures. 2000 sets of PPE, including masks, gowns and goggles, will be distributed to health workers engaged in the project of "Strengthening Health Systems through Organizing Communities (SHASTO)" in Narsingdi, Cox's Bazaar and Dhaka city north, and another 2,000 sets will be distributed to Dhaka Medical College Hospital (DMCH), Kurmitola General Hospital and Kuwait Marytree Hospital through the project of "Capacity Building for Nursing Services".

Up to the present, the Government of Japan has provided approximately USD 10 million as the emergency support to prevent COVID-19 infection in Bangladesh through international organizations, i.e., UNICEF, IOM, UNHCR and IFRC.

In addition to these support, the Government of Japan and JICA are considering further support in Bangladesh, and will continue to take a leading and active approach to this global crisis.