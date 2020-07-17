Japan provides medical equipment for Combating COVID-19

On 16th July, Mr. ITO Naoki, Ambassador of Japan to Bangladesh, and Ms. Fatima Yasmin, Secretary, Economic Relations Division, Ministry of Finance, signed the Exchange of Notes on Japanese Grant aid “Economic and Social Development Programme”（JPY 1.0 billion, about USD 10 million）representing the respective governments.

In Bangladesh, in the fight against COVID-19 pandemic, enhancing the capacity of medical institutions is an urgent issue. Therefore, the medical equipment (i.e., CT Scanner, X-ray Machine) provided through this grant aid is expected to strengthen the health system of hospitals, in particular, ICUs treating COVID-19 patients in Bangladesh.

Up to the present, the Government of Japan has provided approximately USD 12 million as the emergency support to tackle COVID-19 in Bangladesh through international organizations, i.e., UNICEF, IOM, UNHCR, UNDP, FAO, UNWomen and IFRC, and provided PPE to hospitals though JICA. The Government of Japan will extend further support in Bangladesh, and continue to take a leading and active approach to overcome this global crisis.