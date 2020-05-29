Islamic Relief supports recovery efforts in aftermath of Cyclone Amphan

In the aftermath of Cyclone Amphan, 15 people have been reported to have lost their lives in India and Bangladesh.

When the tropical storm struck last week, powerful winds caused buildings and trees to collapse, which has been the main cause of the loss of life.

According to the United Nations, an estimated 10 million people across Bangladesh have now been affected by the cyclone and 500,000 people have lost their homes.

Islamic Relief Bangladesh are preparing to launch a further response to help survivors of the disaster.

The response will provide food assistance, shelter, and water, sanitation and hygiene items to 11,000 people in the Khulna district, which has been one of the worst affected areas.

Last week Islamic Relief’s emergency response saw disaster management committees we’d previously set up swing into action with our volunteers supporting evacuations in Ramjan Nagar and Burigoalini. In the southern district of Satkhira, communities benefited from our prior resilience-building efforts.

We are continuing to liaise closely with local authorities and humanitarian actors to coordinate its response going forward.

With your support, we can continue to provide this vital assistance to those affected by Cyclone Amphan. Please donate to our Global Emergencies Fund.