Islamic Relief delivers urgent aid to south Asia flood survivors

Monsoon flooding and landslides have ravaged parts of south Asia.

The disaster, triggered by torrential rain, has affected millions of people.

Tens of thousands of people have been forced from their homes, and since the weekend, over 100 people have lost their lives.

The downpour has stopped in Nepal, but India, Bangladesh and Pakistan are braced for more heavy rain in the coming days.

Islamic Relief emergency teams are working with local authorities and partners to support the emergency relief efforts.

In Nepal, we have teamed up with Oxfam and Care Nepal to provide essential items like shelter materials and soap. We will also raise awareness of child protection in emergencies, through our ongoing scheme to tackle child trafficking in Nepal.

The disaster has affected nearly 1.5 million people in 16 districts of Bangladesh. Islamic Relief will give affected families emergency cash to pay for urgently needed items like food, hygiene products and repairs to their homes.

We will continue to closely monitor the situation in all affected countries.

Climate change

Experts predict that flooding and other natural disasters will become even more common as the planet continues to warm.

Tackling climate change is a key priority for Islamic Relief, which works with many communities that are suffering from its effects.

We help communities become more resilient to climate change and campaign for urgent action to protect the environment from further harm.